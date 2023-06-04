HRT Financial LP Invests $564,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 20,523.3% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 118,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 26,735.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,895,999 shares of company stock worth $41,001,078. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

AvidXchange stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

