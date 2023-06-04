HRT Financial LP Invests $595,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of KNSA opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

