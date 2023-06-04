HRT Financial LP Invests $606,000 in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 618,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

NGD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $839.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

