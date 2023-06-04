HRT Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.