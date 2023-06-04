HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

