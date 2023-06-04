HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

