HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $43,348.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $48,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,376 shares of company stock worth $199,519 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

