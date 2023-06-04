HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,423,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

