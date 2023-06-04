HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 158,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cedric O’gorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

