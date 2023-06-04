HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 794.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 97,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

ALDX stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.