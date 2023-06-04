HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $10.30 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,666,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading

