HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 95,389 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Up 5.9 %

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,586.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,586.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 154,500 shares of company stock worth $702,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.34%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

