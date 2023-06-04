HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 243,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EchoStar by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 99,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 93,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Trading Up 5.4 %

About EchoStar

EchoStar stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

