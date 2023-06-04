HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSM opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

