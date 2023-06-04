HRT Financial LP Reduces Stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,070 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:WEBS opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.