HRT Financial LP Sells 11,008 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.