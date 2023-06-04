HRT Financial LP Takes $585,000 Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 45.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 60.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Par Pacific

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

