HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $49.00 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

