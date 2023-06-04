HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 5.9 %

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $49.20 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

