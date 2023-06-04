HRT Financial LP Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,836.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.64. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.77 and a 12-month high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.