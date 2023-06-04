HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,922,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

