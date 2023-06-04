HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,227 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 338,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after buying an additional 3,763,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

