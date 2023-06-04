India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 0.7%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.69). Approximately 300,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 144,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.68.

In related news, insider Nick Timberlake purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($29,411.76). Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

