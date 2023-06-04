Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

