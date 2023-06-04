Insider Selling: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CEO Sells $152,526.69 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $152,526.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Gliklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after buying an additional 216,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

