Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 2,128.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

