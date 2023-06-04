Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $166,080.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.
  • On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.
  • On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.62 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

