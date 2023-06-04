Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $166,080.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.
- On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.
- On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.
Intapp Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.62 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62.
INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
