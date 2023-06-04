Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

