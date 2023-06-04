International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 69,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.