International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $6,450,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

