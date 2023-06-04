Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 207,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 200,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 285.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

