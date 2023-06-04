iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

