iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 508,170 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

