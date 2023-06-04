iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

