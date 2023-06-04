iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.09 and last traded at $41.97. 54,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

