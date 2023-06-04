Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $53,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

