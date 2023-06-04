Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

JXN opened at $29.61 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

