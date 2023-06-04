Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

