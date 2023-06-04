John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $119.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

