JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 3.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 727 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 727 ($8.98). Approximately 128,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 245,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700.50 ($8.66).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.13) to GBX 760 ($9.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.63) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.87) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,029.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

