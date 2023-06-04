Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) vs. United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Head to Head Comparison

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jupiter Wellness and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% United-Guardian 21.22% 24.78% 21.02%

Risk & Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and United-Guardian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million 1.55 -$15.22 million ($0.61) -0.59 United-Guardian $12.70 million 3.04 $2.57 million $0.52 16.19

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

