Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.11. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

