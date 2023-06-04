Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

KRNT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

