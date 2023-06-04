Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

KD stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Several research analysts have commented on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

