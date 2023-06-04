Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

