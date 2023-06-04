LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Holdings Lifted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 17.7% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE LC opened at $8.83 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

