Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as €0.30 ($0.32) and last traded at €0.29 ($0.31). Approximately 100,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.29).

Leoni Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.36.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

