Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,307 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Aviva PLC increased its position in Logitech International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 381,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Logitech International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

