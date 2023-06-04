Loop Capital Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 35.1 %

NYSE:S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SentinelOne by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after buying an additional 746,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 106.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SentinelOne by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.