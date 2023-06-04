Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,643,623 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

